Lowell Francis Jr. “Pete” Bader

September 30, 1924 ~ May 1, 2018

Lowell F. "Pete" Bader, 93, passed peacefully into Heaven in his sleep at Arbor's Memory Center in Sparks at 7:35 PM on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018. He had been a resident of Carson City since 1977.

He was born in San Mateo, CA., the third of six children born to Lowell Francis and Jeannette (Lage) Bader.

Pete attended high school in San Francisco briefly before leaving home to join the wartime U.S. Merchant Marine at 17, from which he retired as a Chief Engineer in 1982.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two older sisters, Betty Houston and Peggy Hischier; as well as his beloved wife, Jean (Finlayson) Bader and his daughter, Deborah Lee Bader.

He is survived by three sisters, Donna McElroy and Margo Stratton, both of Quincy, CA, and Sandra Taborski of Reno. He is also survived by a son, Ted Lowell Bader (Sharon) of Dayton and nieces and nephews too numerous to list. Of special mention is his niece June Upchurch of Portland, OR, whom he regarded as a daughter and who often visited him.

Friends and family are invited to attend a ceremony of interment at Walton's Funeral Home, 1281 North Roop Street, Carson City, NV, on Saturday June 23, 2018, at 11:00 AM. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Dayton Valley Community Church of the Nazarene, 407 V&T Way, in Dayton, NV. Food and beverages will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in his name to the Nevada Humane Society of Reno; or to the Gideon Society.