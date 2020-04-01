LuDene Jacobsen Miller

Provided Photo

LuDene Jacobsen Miller passed away in the evening hours of March 28, 2020 following a long battle with ovarian cancer. LuDene was born on October 8, 1963 to H.G and Amy Leavitt Jacobsen. She resided with her family in Carson City until the early 1970’s when they moved to Fallon.

LuDene graduated from Churchill County High School in 1981. On October 15, 1981, LuDene married Charles Everett ‘Bert’ Miller in the St. George, Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bert and LuDene made their life in Fallon where they raised their three children, ran an auto parts store, and worked as EMTs.

LuDene also worked at several banks, a local accounting firm, and most recently US Bank. LuDene was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served faithfully in many responsibilities. She was also a gifted baker, singer, gardener and quilter. Many friends and family members were blessed by the fruits of her labors.

LuDene’s great love of her children and grandchildren showed as she was always involved in their activities and never missed birthdays, games, or performances. The family is grateful for all the love and support LuDene had received throughout the recent years.

LuDene is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Paul Jacobsen.

She is survived by her children Michael (Amanda), Heidi (Ian), Brian (Traci), and her grandchildren Zachary and Clara Miller, Alyssa and Aaron Ayers, and Jaxson and Tayson Miller.

A viewing was held held on Wednesday, April 1st from 5-7 p.m. at the Smith Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fallon/Churchill Fire Department 20 N. Carson St., Fallon, NV 89406.