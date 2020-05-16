Lynda C. Jackson

Lynda Carol Jackson, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. She was born on March 7, 1949 in Omaha, NE to Byron “Curly” Boyd and Berdina “Birdie” Boyd.

Lynda is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Diana (Clayton) Larsen of Fallon, NV; her grandsons, Kyle, Bryce & Brenden Larsen of Fallon, NV; her stepsons, Greg Jackson of Sparks, NV and Tony Jackson of Hendersonville, NC; her brother, Larry (Wanda) Boyd of Marysville, WA; her sister, LaRee Marra of Orian, MI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lynda is preceded in death by both of her parents, her son, Kevin Kirn of Reno, NV, and her sister, Patricia Hintz of Napa, CA.

Lynda grew up in Nebraska, Southern California and Las Vegas before moving to Fallon, NV. She graduated from CCHS in 1967. Lynda had a successful 42 year career as a human resource manager in multiple casinos such as the MGM/Bally’s/ Hilton here in Nevada, as well as Tribal casinos in Mississippi, Indiana, and for the last 17 years, California. Lynda was dedicated to providing an enjoyable, safe working environment for the hundreds of employees under her care.

She had just retired and moved to Fallon to be closer to her beloved family. Lynda led a humble, quiet life with her faithful dogs always at her side. She loved to spend time with her family: taking her grandsons to amusement parks, baking with them and going shopping with her daughter. Those memories made will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends.

Out of concern for protecting all those who would wish to celebrate Lynda’s life, services will be postponed to a future date yet to be determined.

