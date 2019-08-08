Lynda Rader

Lynda Lee Morrison-Rader Sept. 6, 1949 ~ July 25, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lynda Lee Morrison-Rader. Lynda passed in Houston, Texas in the loving arms of her husband Tom after a courageous fight with a rare thyroid cancer. She fought cancer with amazing strength, grace and humility. She was preparing to begin chemotherapy at MD Anderson and died of a complication related to her recent tracheostomy.

Lynda Lee, as her father called her, was a devoted family woman, a talented musician, an intellect, a pioneer while at the same time a historian, an educator, an adventurer, a patriot, and a faithful churchgoer. Lynda lived a beautiful life. She was constantly giving to others. She was a dedicated daughter who cared for both of her parents until they passed in their nineties. She was a proud and loving mother and stepmother. She was an adventurous and fun grandmother. And she was a loyal, faithful and loving wife. Lynda was the pillar of our family. She held us all together with her strength, compassion and understanding.

Lynda is survived by her husband, Tom; sister, Melody; two daughters, Stephanie and Virginia; two step-daughters, Cameron and Courtney; two nieces and one nephew, Myranda, Jessica and Adam; three grandchildren, Grace, Sophia and Owen; six step-grandchildren Brayden, Gavin, Jaden, Noah, Caden and Ashland; and one grand-niece, Kady.

Lynda would want us to celebrate her life. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Elks Club in Gardnerville, Nevada on October 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Daughter’s of the American Revolution or the American Cancer Society are appreciated.