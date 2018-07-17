Lynn Eugene Bowers

November 28, 1939 – July 12, 2018

After a courageous 9-month battle, Lynn succumbed to cancer surrounded by family.

He was born in St. Edwards, NE to the late Frank and Eunice Bowers and is preceded in death by brothers, Willard and Edward, and son, Eugene.

He is survived by brother Terry and sister-in-law, Kim Bowers (Phoenix, AZ); children Michael & Christine Bowers (Riverton, UT), John & Sandra Bowers (West Jordan, UT), Jennifer & Ryan Halen (Cambridge, MA), and Jolene Bowers (Sun Valley, NV); grandsons Brandon, Ethan, Holden, and Jonathan; and great-grandson, Carter.

Lynn lived a fascinating life that spanned more than half the country. It included many careers, friendships, hardships, and any and all reading material he could get his hands on. He practiced humor and compassion in equal measure, and he selflessly helped numerous individuals throughout his lifetime. He truly never met a stranger.

He gave much more than he had, but he never regretted a thing.

Never one to miss a joke or a clever turn-of-phrase, his sense of humor and unfailing kindness and generosity will be deeply missed by many.

Lynn will forever remain in our hearts and minds.