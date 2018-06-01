Major General (Ret) Mark William Yenter, 60, died suddenly of natural causes at home in Carson City on May 25th.

Mark was born into military service to Dorothy (Berger) of Carson City and Captain Kenneth Yenter of Fernley at the 98th General Hospital in Birkenfeld, Germany.

Raised under the Flag, Mark lived the life of a military family member in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Virginia, and Carson City during the period his father was in Korea.

He attended the University of Nevada and was President of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Through Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Mark found the love of his life, Lisa Talamo.

Distinguished Military Graduate of the ROTC program and in 1981 was commissioned as Second Lieutenant of Engineers in the Regular Army. Following graduation from the Officer Basic Course and US Army Ranger School, Mark and Lisa were married and began their distinguished career of service to the Nation.

Assignments included parachute duty with 1-509 ABCT in Vicenza, Italy; multiple assignments in command and staff positions at Ft Bragg, NV with the 307th Engineers, 82nd Airborne Division, 27th Engineer Battalion, Delta Force, 20th Engineer Brigade and XVIII Airborne Corps. He was promoted to Brigadier General in the Capital Building in Carson City and went on to command the Pacific Ocean Division of Engineers and later commanded the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Ft Leonard Wood, Missouri.

He served as Assistant Chief of Staff, J3 for US Forces Korea and later retired as Deputy Chief of Engineers for the US Army in June, 2017. Mark served multiple tours of combat duty Bosnia-Herzogovina, Iraq and Afghanistan and was highly decorated for his service in peace and war.

He was a master parachutist and earned the Sapper and Ranger tabs, and was a Registered Professional Engineer from the State of Virginia with a Master Degree in Water Management from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Mark remained at heart a Son of Nevada. He retired with Lisa to their home in Carson City, Where views of the Sierras restored him daily. He will join generations of ancestors when he in buried with full military honors at

Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul. He is survived by his wife Lisa; daughter Lindsay (Karl) Swanson of Carlsbad, CA and their sons Kaden William and Liam Mark Robert; son Marcus of Carson City; brother Brad (Karey) Yenter of Carson City and their daughter Jamie and Cynthia; Paul's children Brandon and Rachel; sister Jane (Dan) Fitzgerald of Plano, TX and their children Laura, Jessica and John; and great number of close relatives throughout Northern Nevada.

Funeral will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Carson City, on Saturday, 2 June at 1100, with interment to follow.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to benefit any Wounded Warrior or Veterans support group in honor of Marks service to the Nation.