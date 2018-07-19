Malcolm “Mac” Earl Wilson, a long time resident of Carson City, Nevada, died at the age of 82.

Mac was born February 14, 1936, to George and Gladys (VanFleet) Wilson and grew up on thefamily farm in Mason Valley. He went to school in Yerington before studying engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno. He was hired by the Nevada Department of Highways, where he worked as a surveyor and later a professional engineer until retirement. He was a member of the National Society of Engineers and the Ormsby Sportsman Association.

He married Joan Wilson and they raised their four children in Carson City. Mac was a devoted son, husband, brother, uncle, and father who relished family gatherings and a competitive game of cards. He was an active Little League volunteer for many years and served as team manager, coach, and equipment manager, often helping with the planning, construction, and maintenance of the fields. Mac enjoyed meeting new people and had a knack for striking up aconversation wherever he was and with whom ever was in his proximity. Raised in rural Nevada, he learned to be self-sufficient and would turn his hand at everything including adding rooms to the family home, gardening, carpentry, fencing, plumbing, electrical work and auto maintenance. He grew up with a great appreciation for the land and its bounty and was a passionate hunter throughout his life.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Queen. He is survived by his wife Joan, his children Lori, Kari, Tim, and Mac, and his grandchildren Jaydon and Macie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.

Private services will be held.