Manena S Mullins

Dec 19th, 1925 – April 1st, 2018

Manena passed away on Easter, April 1st, 2018 at the age of 92. Manena (Maria Elena Szklarz) was born in Milan, Italy on Dec. 19th, 1925.

She was raised and lived in St. Pietro Al Natisone, where she met her husband Louie T. Mullins, a US Army staff sergeant, during World War II. They married in Italy after the end of WWII and traveled the world during Louie's Army deployments.

They retired in Lake Tahoe, California, where they resided for 30 years. Manena moved to Carson City after the death of her husband, where she resided for the last 23 years. Manena loved animals and gardening and bicycling

She is preceeded in death by her husband Louie, her son John Mullins, father Frederico Szklarz, mother Carmela Szklarz, brother Renzo Szklarz, and sister Lucia Bulgione.

She is survived by her daughter Dinah Council(Robert), of Carson City, daughter in law Sandra Mullins of Maine, her grandsons Shannon Council of Reno, Chad Council of Boston, Jason Mullins of North Carolina, and Brian Mullins of Virginia; her great granddaughters Margo Council of Boston and Kaiya Mullins of Virginia, and great grandson Ashton Mullins of Virginia.

A graveside service will be held at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe, California, on April 11th at 11am.