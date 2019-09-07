Manuel Allen Aja July 24, 1943 ~ September 1, 2019

Manuel Allen Aja, life long Nevada resident, passed away peacefully with family by his side, at his home in Fallon, on September 1, 2019. Manuel was born July 24, 1943 in Gardnerville, Nv. to Manuel and Teresa Aja.

The family owned several properties within this state and California. They raised cattle and sheep and would move the animals to the various ranches during the year. Later in life Manuel worked construction, owning and operating his own truck.

He served in the US Army (69-70) during the Vietnam era.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ben, Pete, and Basileo and son, Manuel Aja, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Aja; sister, Dee Dee Howell; children, Tony (Tammee) Aja; Stacey (Jason) Redick; all of Fallon; Michelle Aja of New Mexico; Michael Aja of Montana; brother, Augie Aja of Redding, CA.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Manuel’s life with Military Honors will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2 PM at The Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928.