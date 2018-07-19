June 21, 1929 ~ July 11, 2018

Manuel Anthony Fagundes, 89, of Fallon, Nevada, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2018, with his family by his side.

He was born on June 21, 1929, to parents Manuel M. Fagundes and Maria Fagundes in Los Banos, California. He was raised on various farms in the Merced, California area, with his sister, Maria Doralee Fagundes. Manuel attended Merced High School, graduating in 1948. After graduating high school, he returned to the family farm to help his father.

Manuel married his wife, Wanda Lois Lester, on October 22, 1952. They had three children while in El Nido, California: Michael, Daniel, and Richard.

In 1970, Manuel moved to Fallon with his wife and children to start a small cow dairy. He ran his dairy until 1988 and retired from farming in 2004. Even after retirement, Manuel continued to share his knowledge with his son Dan, who runs his goat dairy on the same farm he started.

Manuel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Known for his great sense of humor, he enjoyed visiting with family and friends, often cracking a joke or offering wise words. He liked watching football and John Wayne movies and attending the annual Portuguese Festa in Fallon.

Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria; his sister, Doralee; and his wife, Wanda.

He is survived by his sons, Michael, Daniel (Anne), and Richard; and his five grandchildren, Christina (Torrent), Jessica, Robert, Melinda, and Matthew.

A memorial for Manuel will be held August 12, 2018 at 1 pm at The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fallon Youth Club, 545 E. Richards St., Fallon, NV 89406.