August 5th, 1929 – May 25th, 2018

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great Great Grandmother,Marcella Cabral, went home to the lord on May 25th, 2018

Born to Carl Elmer Wahl ad Josephine Hjehm, she grew up in Los Angeles, California, and was the youngest of nine siblings. She completed High School and married the love of her life ,Tony Melendrez, in August of 1945.

They had four daughters and two sons. She and her husband continued to live in Norwalk, California and in 1963, made the decision to move their family to Carson City, NV. Over the years, she enjoyed her children and

grand children, and took on different jobs, keeping herself busy as her family was growing up and going out on there own.

In 1977 she divorced , and married Lupe Cabral and made her home in Dayton, NV. for twenty six years, still enjoying her growing family until a divorce in 2003.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son David Melendrez, Grandson David Melendrez and Great grandchildren Alexis and Colton Melendrez.

She is survived by her children Anthony Melendrez, Marilyn Hobdy (Michel), Barbara

Ramos (Louie), Carol Hobdy and Denise Cabral (Joe). She has sixteen grandchildren 36 great grandchildren, and seven great great

grandchildren, along with Nieces, Nephews,

and great Nieces and Nephews.

Mom was a great friend to many, helping and sharing what she had, along with love and thoughts. She loved her Christian Faith, and attended Silver Hills Community Church. She will greatly be missed and will be forever

remembered in our hearts, thoughts, prayers and everlasting memories.

A Special thank you to Dr Almaguer, Dr Perry and the medical staff at Carson Tahoe Hospital for the special thoughtfulness and kindness given to our mother during her last days with us.

Per moms request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Waltons Funerals & Cremations.