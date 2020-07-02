Marcella Yvonne 'Marcey" George

Provided Photo

Marcella Yvonne “Marcey” George passed away on June 22nd at the age of 61 with her children by her side after a long battle with continuous health issues.

Marcey was born in Schurz, NV on August 16th, 1958 and grew up in Fallon, NV. Despite moving away she always considered Fallon her home. Her nurturing and caring personality drew her to working with convalescent patients. Later, she moved to Yerington, NV, where she trained and became a nursing assistant.

Marcey loved crafting and was an avid cross stitcher and needleworker also working with plastic canvas, sewing, and beadwork. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family making sure to have some chocolate chip cookies around for her kids while they were growing up.

She was a great lover of cats, especially her favorite Sweet Pea and she also enjoyed traveling to many states in the west including, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Oregon.

In recent years, her greatest joy was helping to raise her beloved grandchildren Reece, Marlee and Averee.

Marcey’s loving heart will be missed by all but most especially by her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Jody George of Reno, NV, daughter Marissa (Dan) Arrighi of Carson City, NV and twin sons Stoney Garcia and William Garcia both of Reno, NV, as well as her grandchildren Reece, Marlee & Averee Arrighi, Hannah Constancio & Kirk Garcia, Viktor & Rocky Ruiz.

A short graveside service will be held at the Churchill County Cemetery in Fallon, NV on Friday July 10th at 10 am. Arrangements are with Walton’s Chapel of the Valley. Due to the current pandemic restrictions there is a limited number of mourners allowed. Masks will be required. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date once the restrictions have lifted.

Due to the limitations please let us know if you would like to attend her service by emailing us at MYGmemorial@gmail.com. Please leave contact information.