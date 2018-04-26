Margaret A. Nuttall

February 28, 1955 – April 20, 2018

Margaret (Margie) Alicia Nuttall was born on February 28, 1955. She was a one-of-a-kind woman who loved her family and friends fiercely, and was passionate about helping others through education and ministry.

Through her 30 year career teaching Spanish with Churchill County school district, she was better known as Mrs. V. She was well known for her infectious laugh, wonderful storytelling abilities, and the innate ability to make every student feel that they were smart, capable, and could do anything they set their mind to. As an active member of the NEA (National Educations Association) she was able to mentor many new and seasoned teachers while fighting feverously to ensure that future generations of teachers were treated with dignity and equality. Margie had such a passion for teaching, that after retirement from Churchill County school district, she moved to Duckwater, Nevada and became the administrator and educator at Duckwater Shoshone Elementary school.

She lived to help others in any way she could, including taking in anyone down on their luck, no matter the circumstances. She was the president of the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Fallon and later ran a safe house for pregnant women who had nowhere else to go.

Margie had a heart for God and would spread his word where ever and whenever she could. Above all else, her family was the light of her life. Her two daughters Tessa and RaeAnn knew that no matter what was happening in their lives, she would be there to comfort, offer advice, or help in any way she could.

Margie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 20, 2018 at St. Mary's hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and RaVey Nuttall.

She is survived by her brothers, Mike (Julie) and Rob (Kari) Nuttall; her daughters Tessa (Patrick) Holcomb and RaeAnn (Richard) Smith; six grandchildren, Lantze, Christian, Anastasiya, Chloe, Owen and Lucas. As well as her nieces and nephews, Jessie, Logan, Tiffany, Kristen, Taylor, Leta and Bethie.

She loved her family more than words can express and she will be missed.Services for Margie will be held in Eureka, Nevada on May 5th at St. Brendan's Catholic Church at 11:00am with a reception immediately following at the Eureka County Fairgrounds.