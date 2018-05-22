April 17, 1925 – May 14, 2018

Margaret Adeline Miller Parsons,93, passed away on May 14, 2018

The eldest of four children, Margaret was born in Smith Valley, Nevada, on April 17, 1925. In 1965, she married Frank Powel Parsons. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Laura, her husband, Frank, her brother, Edmund Miller, her sister Lauralee Miller Bennett, and her son Eugene Jones (EJ) Titus. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Miller Russell, daughters, Laura Miller, Wendy Soberg, and Assemblywoman Dr. Robin Titus and her husband Allen Veil, in addition to those many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces , nephews, and cousins.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Smith Valley United Methodist Church, on Rivers Rd, Saturday , May 26, 2018 at 1:00pm.

