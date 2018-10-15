October 23, 1936 ~ September 23, 2018

Margaret Ann Lambert, born October 23, 1936 passed away on September 23, 2018 at the age of 81 years young. A woman of strength and resilience, Margaret ultimately lost her battle with cancer stoically, gracefully and surrounded by family.

Margaret started her life in Monterey, California, the sixth of nine siblings to Annie Dorothy Billa and Refujio Ibarra. She grew up in the Bay Area and raised a family in southern California with her previous husband, Mack Terrell, before moving to Carson City in 1983. Margaret was an exceptional Certified Nursing Assistant who dedicated over 30 years to providing compassionate, end-of-life care to seniors in Carson City.

Margaret's altruism extended to the local battered women's shelter, where for many years she volunteered her time and resources to help victims of domestic violence. A very active senior, she was a member of both the Elk's and Moose Lodges, enjoyed making dolls with the ladies in her doll club, collected Betty Boop items, delighted in karaoke and participated in the Senior Follies.

Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter, Merrilynn Papp and siblings Genivieve Anderson, Ruth Bustos, Annie Wells, Helen Moser, Ernie Ibarra and Ralph Ibarra.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Bob Lambert; her children Lucille (Ted) Zuend, Marie (Jerry) King, Tommy (Lori) Wesley, Ernie (Susan) Collins, Kara (Jim) Phillips, and Rhana (John) Freyman. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and her sisters Consuelo and Ramona Ibarra.

Graveside interment and memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at the Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Drive, Carson City, with Pastor Patrick Propster of Calvary Chapel presiding. A Celebration of her Life to follow.