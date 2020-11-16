Margaret Clara (Reil) Perazzo

Provided Photo

Margaret Clara (Reil) Perazzo, a longtime resident of Fallon, Nevada, passed away peacefully in Fallon on November 13th, 2020 at the age of 82. Margaret was born in Carson City, Nevada on October 19th, 1938 to Orvis and Mary (Pattie) Reil.

Margaret and her three younger siblings were raised in Carson City where she graduated from Carson City High School in 1956. She attended the University of California, Davis for three years then graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1961, majoring in Home Economics. She taught school for a year and was an Extension Agent in Oregon for two years before being hired as the Extension Agent in Fallon in 1965. While working in Fallon, Margaret met and fell in love with James B. Perazzo. They were married on August 6th, 1966 in Carson City. Together they built a beautiful home in Fallon, where they lived for nearly 50 years. She and Jim created a lovely oasis around their home with numerous trees, flowering plants, and a large vegetable garden. She worked as the executive secretary at the Western Nevada Community College for many years, retiring in 1998.

Throughout most of her life she enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, piecing vests and quilts, gardening, visiting with friends, and hosting many family events in her lovely yard. Margaret has courageously struggled with the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s disease for over 20 years.

Margaret is preceded in death by her devoted husband Jim who passed away earlier this year.

She is survived by her three siblings Kenneth Reil, Kathy Boyne, and David Reil, her brother-in-law John Perazzo, and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in the Churchill County Cemetery. Sadly, due to Covid-19 no formal service will be held.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home 775-423-2255.