Margaret "Kari" Frilot, of Carson City, passed away suddenly June 1, 2018 with her brother Richard and sweetheart Jim Smolenski at her side.

Kari worked for Nevada Commission On Tourism.

She is survived by her brother Richard (Jakki) Leap, twin brother Mark (Jorja) Leap and son Jeffrey Burns.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Kari on Saturday June 16th from 12 – 3 pm at the Carson City Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St.in Carson City, NV.

