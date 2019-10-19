Margaret Louise (Pug) Leshikar Jan 29, 1930 – Oct 14, 2019

Margaret Louise (Pug) Leshikar, 89, passed away October 14, 2019 at her home in Battle Mountain after a brief battle with leukemia. Margaret was born January 29, 1930 in Oak Creek, Colorado. She grew up in Fallon, Nevada, where she lived for many years, graduating from high school there with the class of 1947. She moved to Battle Mountain in 1963 and married Daniel Leshikar in 1971. In her early working career she worked as a waitress at the Owl Club and later worked in the office at Duval Mine for 21 years before retiring.

Margaret enjoyed hunting, fishing and going dancing in her earlier years but always enjoyed her family and friends above all else. She was a great cook and loved being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a sweet and loving lady with a quick wit and great sense of humor who loved being surrounded by family, love and laughter. She will be greatly missed by many.

Margaret was pre deceased by her husband Daniel Leshikar, son Marty Anderson, daughter Joyce (Marvin) Sondermann, granddaughter Nikki Sondermann, grandson Mark Leshikar and sisters Norma Curry, Jackie Manley and Virginia Taylor.

She is survived by her sons Frank Anderson of Fallon, Nevada, and Danny (Sandi) Leshikar of Liberty, Missouri; daughters Danna (Lynn) Sadler of American Fork, Utah, Lori (Dale) Taliaferro of Winnemucca, Nevada and Shelley Gavino of Tucson, Arizona; Brother Jerry Sharkey of Parump, Nevada, seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at the Battle Mountain Civic Center. Viewing begins at 10 am, services at 11 am with burial following at the Battle Mountain Cemetery.