Margaret (Margo) Lee Counterman April 12, 1962 – Aug 15, 2019

Margaret (Margo) Lee Counterman passed away at her residence in Fernley on August 15, 2019.

Margo was born in Utah to Jesse and Peggy Anderson, on April 12, 1962.

Margo moved to Nevada in 1997, living in Fallon before moving to Fernley in 2006. Margo called her self a Domestic Goddess, she was a daughter, sister,wife, mother and grandmother, and she was dedicated to all of them. Preceded in death by her parents, son, Jason Counterman; brother, Don Anderson.

Margo is survived by her husband, Doug Counterman; daughter, Jennifer ; son, Justin (Mandi) , brother, Kurt (Tonya) Anderson; numerous grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Graveside services to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A M at The Gardens Cemetery 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 775 423-8928