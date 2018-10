Margaret Randell passed away peacefully on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Dayton Nevada.

Margaret was born in McGregor, Texas to John and Ernestine Williamson and raised in San Diego, CA.

Margaret is preceeded in death by Ron Maloney (first husband), her parents, and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband Jack Randell; children from her first marriage to Ron Maloney, Shawn Maloney and Veronica (Maloney) Martinez; sisters Priscilla Silvas (John), Terri Dick (Jack) and Jenny Langford (Jodie).

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 8, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Flowery Avenue in Dayton, NV.

