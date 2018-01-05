Margaret Virgil

Marti passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2017 surrounded by her family at Renown Medical Center in Reno.

Born in Los Angeles, CA, she lived in Carson City and worked as a CNA for 40+ years until retiring from Carson Tahoe Hospital in 2009. She loved taking care of family, friends, and her fur baby "Cash". She was adored by everyone she met.

Married to the love of her life, Jack, for 57 years. She is also survived by her Daughters, Victoria (Marco) and Christina (Keith), Sister Virginia, and Brother Ed (Glenda). Loved by all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Anita and mother, Irene.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am, January 13, 2018 at Walton's Funeral Home, 1281 N Roop St, Carson City, NV 89706. Relatives and friends are welcome.