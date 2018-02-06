Marguerite Louise Eggleston

October 29, 1929 – February 1, 2018

Marguerite Eggleston, age 88, passed away on February 1, 2018 in Carson City with members of her family at her side.

She was born on October 29, 1929 in Glendale, California to Edward & Louise DeLorier. She grew up and attended school in Glendale where as a young woman she worked at General Controls. There she would meet her future husband Garrett Eggleston.

They married January 20, 1951. She and Gary lived in Arleta, California eventually moving to Santa Clarita, California where they lived several years. They raised four children and enjoyed three grandchildren.

She worked for Kmart Corp. until her retirement. She and Gary relocated to Carson City to enjoy their retirement.

A few years after Gary's death in 1995, she moved to Las Vegas where she lived until recently, deciding to move back to Carson City.

She is preceded in death by her father Edward DeLorier; stepfather and mother Lyle and Louise Pickering; and sister Theresa Lindsey.

She is survived by sons Pat and Jim Eggleston; daughters Marguerite Husson and Sue Eggleston; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.