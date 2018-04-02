October 9, 1960 ~ March 28, 2018

MARIA LUISA VARGAS, age 57 passed away on March 28, 2018 at Renown Hospital in Reno.

She was born October 9, 1960 in El Paso, TX and was a longtime Fallon resident.She had worked as an account rep for Churchill County Telephone Company.

She is survived by her husband Remigio; sons, Pasqual Vargas and Vincent Vargas;daughters, Candice Disney and Crystal Vargas; sisters, Mary Crawford and Beatriz Ramirez; 9 grandchildren; and brother Miguel Padilla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed. April 4th at 5:00 pm at St. Patrick's Churchin Fallon. Burial will be at the Churchill County Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family FuneralHome. 423-2255.