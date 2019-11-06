Marie Aurelie Laxalt Bini 1928 – 2019

Marie Aurelie Laxalt Bini passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, in Grass Valley, California, from vascular dementia. She was 91 years old. She was born in Carson City, Nevada, to Dominique and Therese Laxalt. She spent her early years in Carson City with her four brothers and one sister.

She graduated from College of Notre Dame at Belmont and San Jose State College, where she majored in education. In her early years, she taught at Horace Mann School in San Jose, and later she taught English as a Second Language to immigrants, whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Louis Bini, and her four children: Suzanne Shehadeh, Robert Bini (Sarah Lindsay), Adrienne Bini, and Tosca Bini (Adam Lawrence), and eight grandchildren.

Her family wishes to thank the compassionate care givers of Eskaton Village in Grass Valley, and Hospice of the Foothills.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Clare’s Church in Santa Clara, on Thursday, December 19, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice.