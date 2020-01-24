Marie “Dixie” Helton Jul 15, 1932 ~ Jan 5, 2020

Dixie was born in Mora, Minnesota to Gilbert (a farmer) and Louise (a teacher) Dixon, one of seven children. She was educated and worked as a nurse, and also volunteered as a 4-H leader. In 1952 she married the love of her life: Covey “Steve” Helton who worked in the building industry. Together they had seven children. After Steve passed away in 2001, Dixie moved from Channahon, Illinois to Carson City where she eventually felt at home at First Christian Church.

She is survived by her sister, Sally, her brother, Larry, five of her children: Kathy, Robin, Stephanie, Peggy and Sandy and numerous grand-children, great grand-children and great-great grand-children. Dixie loved gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 2211 Mouton Drive, Carson City, NV 89706.