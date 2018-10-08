Marie Miltenberger, Mushrush, Calvet passed away peacefully on Sunday September 30, 2018 in Carson City NV.

She had a very long, healthy and happy Life right until the end and suffered not at all.

Marie will be sorely missed by her son Stephen Mushrush, Family Hreben and her many Nieces, Nephews and friends from all over the World.

A Mass will be held on October 11th at 9:30 am. at Saint Teresa of Avila, 3000 N. Lompa Ln. in Carson City.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.