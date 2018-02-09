Marilyn Carrithers Rich

January 4, 1934 ~ February 5, 2018

Marilyn was born and raised in Syracuse, Kansas into a ranching family during the height of the Dust Bowl Days and Great Depression. She was the last of her siblings, Wilma Crowe, Barbara Payne, Alva Jane Wallingford and Chester Carrithers.

She moved to Santa Cruz, California and married at 21, finally settling in the Mojave Desert, Rosamond, California. She spent a brief time as a homemaker before choosing her career as a dedicated nurse, while raising her three children, Rabecca Rich, Roberta Rich, and Joel Rich, and two grandchildren, Erica Rich and Jason Hughes.

Marilyn spent her last years in retirement in Carson City, Nevada.

Her wit, tough perspective on life and love of laughter will be missed.

The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors at Autumn Village Apartments, Carson City, Nevada and the Carson City Senior Center for their support and friendship.

A private family service will be held