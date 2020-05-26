Marilyn Rodefer

Provided Photo

Marilyn passed away after a short illness. The mother of three is survived by her husband Robert Rodefer, daughter Regina Henderson, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Marilyn grew up in Southern California having an idyllic childhood.

Marrying at a young age, she had two boys with her first husband and a daughter with her second. She moved with her family to the Carson City area in 1970. In the early 80s, she met the man who was to be her soulmate.

Her love for family was without end. Marilyn was always kind, generous and willing to help loved ones in any way she could. A consummate horsewomen, she shared her love of horses and all animals with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing secretary and worked for the director of Nevada Highway Patrol, moving on to work for the Carson City Sheriff’s Office before retiring.

Her heart was broken beyond repair after the passing of her sons and our hearts are broken with the loss of her.