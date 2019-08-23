Marilyn Smith Wells Brandvold June 4, 1935 ~ August 3, 2019

Marilyn Brandvold was born on the family farm in Stapleton, Nebraska to John and Helen Wells. She became a Registered Nurse upon graduation from Nurse’s Training in Scott’s Bluff, NE, a career that she loved. She married Gerald Brandvold in 1958. They had 61 years of marriage, two children, John and Anne, and one grandson, Jake.

Her nursing career was long and varied and spanned several states, allowing her to use her sharp wit, sense of humor, and deep desire to help people in many ways. She ran the Jeffco Action Center in Denver, CO, was a School Nurse for Lassen County, CA and later was the director of the Home Health Services program in Winnemucca, NV among other hospital and private practice nursing jobs.

Marilyn loved to write, She has written a two-volume set of short stories about her growing up on the farm, nursing tales, and experiences throughout her life. She became the director of Carson City Literacy Volunteers teaching adults to read and write English. She was also an avid gardener. She and her husband took great pleasure in the beautiful flowers, fruits, and vegetables they grew at every home.

Marilyn was a friend to everyone she met. She loved to talk to people, listen to their stories, and comfort them in times of need. She was beloved by the many people whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Family, 1201 N. Saliman Rd. in Carson City, NV on September 6th at 11am.

A graveside service will be held at Garden of the Christus Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens in North Platte, Nebraska, on September 14th at 10am.

Any donations on Marilyn’s behalf can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation http://www.jdrf.org/