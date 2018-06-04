October 24, 1926 ~ May 27, 2018

In loving memory of one of God's beloved children, Marion Emerson Recanzone, returned to her heavenly father on Sunday May 27, 2018 surrounded by the love of her family. Heaven has gained an incredible angel who stands watch with all those loved ones that have gone before her. Her spirit continues in the lives of her family and friends; we the richer because we knew and loved her.

Marion, a native Nevadan was born in Weso, Nevada on October 24, 1926 to Vurnis and Anna Emerson. She was married to Mario G. Recanzone in 1943 in Reno, Nevada who she had been married to for 66 years.

In 1950 Mario and Marion moved to Fallon, Nevada where they settled and raised their family. Marion was a homemaker and subsequently obtained her real estate license and became a successful realtor. Marion encompassed beauty and grace. She was an accomplished artist, golfer, pianist and pilot; though, she would often say that her most important job was to make a beautiful and loving home for her family, which she certainly did. She was the heart and soul of her family and an inspiration for the generations below.

Survivors include son Mike Recanzone/Chris, daughter Lori Canepa/Gary, daughter Toni Caruso/Dan, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special "thank you" to all of Marion's caregivers for all of the love, support and care you provided Marion during her last years.

A rosary will be held at The Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon, Nevada at 4:00pm on Sunday, June 10, 2018. A catholic mass will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 11, 2018 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fallon, Nevada. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the Canepa residence in Reno, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (cure4thekids.org) to support children in need of medical care.