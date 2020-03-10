Mrs. Franklin Bond passed away peacefully on February 29,2020 in Carson City, NV. She was born December 8,1926 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Robert N. Ambler and Kathryn M. Ambler.

She worked finance for the Department of Education, which was later combined with the Archdiocese of San Francisco. She was in charge of running all payroll for all the different departments and in all her combined 30+ years never once made an error! She was that great!

She was a member of St Teresa’s Guild & Women’s Society and volunteered in different activities within the church.

Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Franklin M. Bond, parents Robert and Kathryn Ambler, brothers, Thomas and William Ambler, nephew, Peter Ambler. Among her survivors are her 5 children; Deborah, Gregory (Maria), Susan, Anthony (Joanne), Alexander, James Villaroman (Godchild), 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom will truly be missed by all, but all who knew her have been blessed with her love!

A Mass and Celebration of Life for Marion K. Bond, a 27 year resident, will be Monday, March 16th, 10:30am in the small chapel at St. Teresa’s of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 Lompa N. Lompa Ln. Carson City, NV.