Marjorie Ann Lister

Provided Photo

Marjorie Ann Lister, Marge was born in Lakeview Oregon to Roy and Marguerite Coverston on June 17, 1932 on, as she liked to say, her grandfather’s birthday. Marge went to be with her husband, Joe, on July 15,2020.

Marge was involved with many things during her life. She was a member of Glee Club and the band at Churchill County High School and after graduation went to UNR for a semester. She married the love of her life Joseph “Joe” Lister on March 12, 1950. She was a stay at home mom until all her kids were married or in college and then worked at Churchill County High School until she retired. She and Joe then traveled the world and the United States until 2003. Marge was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Red Hat Ladies, PEO, and United Methodist Women. In her spare time, she volunteered at the Fallon Thrift Store once a week. She was also very active in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s lives attending sporting events and concerts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe Lister, children Michelle Lister, and Mark Lister, and her brothers Don and Ken Coverston.

She is survived by her sister Penny Harrison (Steve) and children Kathi Cave (Danny), Mike Lister (Gwen) and Matt Lister (Carolyn). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Jeri Renshaw, Michelle Richardson (Sean) , Amanda Lister, AJ Lister (Kari), Jeff Lister, Brian Cave (Carey), Eric Cave (Lisa), 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Marge was known for her ready smile and her listening ear. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Neptune Society handled the arrangements. Covid 19 has limited the way we can celebrate her life, so an immediate family celebration will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Assistance League Reno Sparks 1701 Vassar St. Reno, Nv 89502, Fallon Churchill Fire Department, Churchill County Museum or Churchill County Arts Council.