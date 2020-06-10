Mark Denton Gemette

Mark was born on July 26, 1962 to Frank Joseph Jr. Gemette and Beverly Ann Cicerello in San Jose, CA. Marks parents moved the family to Carson City in 1978. Mark was a very unique and loving person who never did anything half way. He was meticulous and intelligent beyond his years. Mark was also very creative. He took great pride and excelled in all he endeavored. Mark attended Carson High School graduating with honors. He also attended college in Oakland, CA. where he studied internet technology graduating top of his class. However, he discovered his true passion of being a chef at the age of 15 while working at the Ormsby House as a prep cook. There was no ingredient, herb or spice that he didn’t know how to incorporate in the multi-cultural meals he prided himself in preparing and sharing with others professionally and personally.

Mark shared a very special relationship with God. He studied God’s word with passion and dedication. Mark was a devout Christian and a donating member and true follower of The Shepherd’s Chapel in Gravette, AR. He spent many years and thousands of hours listening to Pastor, Dr. Arnold Murray and Pastor Dennis Murray.

Mark had many interest that included his garden and his music. He’d enjoy a good beer while turning it up for a change in his day. He attended many “Rush”, “YES”, and “Phish” concerts as well as other groups that gave him great pleasure.

Mark was an amazing big brother and uncle. He was our mentor sharing an abundance of knowledge on many subjects we will carry with us throughout our lives. Mark also gave up a great deal of his personal freedom to help take care of his disabled sister with so much love and dedication far beyond what most would be willing.

Mark was proceeded in death by his Grandparent’s, Leonard and Virgina Cicerello (Rizzo) of Carson City, NV. and Frank Joseph Sr. and Josephine, Alberta Gemette (Latorre) of San Jose, CA. Parents, Frank Joseph Jr. and Beverly Ann Gemette (Cicerello) of Carson City, NV. Mark is survived by Sister, Kimberly Ann Gemette-Carter; Sister, Kerry Marie Gemette and Brother Leonard Joseph Gemette all of Carson City NV. His Nephew Branden Lynn Carter (Kristina Blevins), great nephew Hayden Mathew Blevins and great niece Braylynn Ann Carter also of Carson City NV.; Uncle Leonard and Aunt Carla Cicerello of Morro Bay, CA.; Uncle Joseph Cicerello of Dayton, NV.; Uncle Carmen and Aunt Carolyn Gemette of Montgomery AL. along with numerous cousins and lifelong friends Cory (Johanna) Aboresk of Arvada, CO.

A private celebration of life is scheduled for a future date.