October 1, 1953 ~ July 11, 2018

Mark R. McCall, 64 passed away at his home in Dayton on July 11, 2018. He was born October 1, 1953 in Turlock, California.

Mark started his love for construction in California in the early 70's, moving to Carson City in the 80's. In 1997 he decided it was time for a change, moving to Washington to pursue his construction passion. He retired in 2009 due to an injury. He returned to Nevada in 2012. He was a framer, superintendent, roofer, plumber, anything you could think of Mark could do in the construction industry.

Together with Sheri they enjoyed camping, pursuit of seeing a bear in the wild, balloon races, site seeing, traveling to visit family and friends and so much more.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Adam.

Mark is survived by his wife Sheri; sons Ryan and Beau McCall; daughter Chelsea Denney (Carl); grandchildren Korah, Kiley, Khloe, Penelope, Jonathon, Payden and Melanie; and his Bulldog Stella who was always by his side.

Join us to celebrate Mark Saturday, July 28, 2018 3:00pm at 3752 Prospect Drive, Carson City, NV, 89703.

Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766.