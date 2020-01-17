Mark Wilson Dec 4, 1962 ~ Dec 19, 2019

Mark passed away at his home in Carson City. He is survived by his parents, Bev and Ken Wilson, longtime-partner, Nancy; sisters, Niki and Kris; daughter, Tiffany; grandchildren, Quinton and Ryleigh; nieces, Jessie, Kirrin, Kassidi; nephew, Jake; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

Mark loved his family and cherished spending time with family and friends, taking great interest in what they were doing, always with a laugh and a smile. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by many, and will live in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in Spring 2020.