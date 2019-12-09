Marlene D. Caffrey Jan. 1, 1960-Jan. 31, 2019

Marlene D. Caffrey of Fallon, NV passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Marlene was born in Newark, New Jersey on July 21, 1939 and grew up in Bloomfield, New Jersey where she met the love of her life, John. They were married for over 59 years and spent the last 20 years in Fallon, NV.

She is survived by her husband John, daughter Carol-Ann and her husband Mike, son John and his wife Teri, son Michael and his wife Julie, brother Vincent, grandchildren Carolyn (Gabriel), John Michael (Elisma), Connor and Sean, and great granddaughter Gertrude.

In her professional career she served as a legal secretary and office manager in New Jersey, New York, California, Virginia, Maryland, and Nevada. She retired from Truckee-Carson Irrigation District (TCID) to enjoy retirement to spend time with her family. Regardless of her official job title, she was a true “people person” who connected with everyone who had the privilege of meeting her.

A memorial service is schedule for Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00PM at The Gardens located at 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406, reception immediately following.

To honor the memory of Marlene, she would ask for all to look for the opportunity to be kind to one another.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, Nevada 89406 775 423-8928