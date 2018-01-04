Marlene L. Staub

Marlene L. StaubJanuary 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 4, 2018Marlene L. Staub, 86, of Carson City, passed away December 31, 2017. Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements, 775-882-4965 Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDiane Ellen CunningmanMarcella Bennefeld OxobyAnny HeyingJames Anthony CaseJennifer Delaquil-ChalmersTrending Sitewide57 new Nevada laws in effect MondayCarson City welcomes first baby of 2018, Kaylin Alice KozenieskyCarson City dispensaries open for recreational marijuana salesDawn Oxley sentenced to 90 months on drug chargesHeller the man to watch in Nevada politics this year