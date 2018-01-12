June 4, 1931 ~ December 31, 2017

Marlene Lillian Staub, 86, of Carson City, Nevada, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2017.

Marlene was born in Provo, Utah, on June 4, 1931 and was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On January 17, 1948 she married Harold Staub of Glendive, Montana. Harold and Marlene lived in Utah and California before making their permanent home in Carson City, Nevada in 1960 when they opened the first A&W Root Beer Drive In.

Marlene was retired from the state of Nevada and worked several sessions of the Nevada Legislature.

Marlene is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harold.

She is survived by her children John Staub (Darla), Richard Staub (Janet) and Sondra Amodei; her grandchildren Lindsay Handelin (Steve), Matt Staub (Allison), Ryanne Amodei, Erin Amodei, Sam Staub and Sadie Staub; and her great-grandchildren, Chance and Finley Handelin and Cal and Gage Staub.

No services will be held per Marlene's wishes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.