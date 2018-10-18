March 13, 1935 – October 16, 2018

Marlene Mae Wiles, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on October 16, 2018.

She was born in Sheyenne, North Dakota, the third of five siblings to Toralv Omholt and Lovina Lehnherr. At the age of three, her family moved to Manteca, California and started a dairy farm. She graduated from Manteca High School in 1953 and afterward attended a bible school in Los Angeles.

Marlene then met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Wiles. They married in Manteca on December 9, 1960, lived in San Jose briefly before moving to northern Nevada, residing in Carson City since 1974.

Marlene had a special love for children. Many times throughout her life she taught and administered church Sunday school. She also took care of friends, her grandchildren and neighborhood children in their family home. She enjoyed music, singing with her sisters when she was young and playing the piano at home and church. She loved the Lord and her bible was always near; she was often spending time in study and memorizing scripture.

Throughout her life, animals were always present. She had a soft spot for farm animals, especially dairy cows, goats and chickens. She enjoyed them all. Her other interests were gardening, cooking, crafts and family pets.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years, son David (Debbie) Wiles, daughters Susan (Jim) Gunn and Kathleen (Jim) Garfinkel, five grandchildren, sisters Louise Fleenor of Morro Bay, California and Rose Long of Coos Bay, Oregon, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Nels Omholt and sister Norma Mattox.

Marlene was a joyous loving wife, mother and friend. We will miss her smile and laughter.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, with arrangements provided by Walton’s