Marlin J. Strouse 1942 ~ 2019

Marlin James Strouse was born to Olive and Marlin Strouse in DuBois, Pennsylvania on December 19, 1942. The family moved to Citrus Heights California in the fifties.

He began a career in construction at a very young age. After moving to Carson City, he and his twin brother Martin framed many houses in the area. Marlin obtained his contractors license and had his own construction company for many years. He was president of the Carson City Builders Association for two years. Marlin also served in the Nevada Army National Guard.

Marlin was a car and truck enthusiast and owned many great vehicles. He enjoyed diesel drags, NASCAR and “first-gen” Dodge trucks. He also collected friends and was beyond devoted to each and every one of them.

Marlin is survived by a sister, Shirly Roy of DuBois, PA, his son Gabe (Trish) Strouse of Reno, NV, his daughters Michelle (Mark) Pennington and Nikki (David) Christian of Alabama, four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marlin was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother Martin.

