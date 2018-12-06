Martha Darlene Weaver

November 23, 1933 ~ November 21, 2018

After a long struggle with dementia, Martha Darlene (Keener) (Charles) Weaver passed away on November 21, 2018.

Born November 23, 1933 in Enid Oklahoma, she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Weaver and her ex-husband Victor Charles.

Dee is survived by her brother Cecil Keener, sister Marcella Edwards, sister Christina Lund, her two daughters Andrea Charles and Cheryl Dougherty, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Dee was raised in various areas of Oklahoma before her family moved to Fallon, NV where she attended High School. Dee spent her adult years in Reno, NV, with the exception of going to San Francisco, CA to earn her detail assistant credentials.

In 1980 Dee and Vic moved to Discovery Bay, CA, where she was a successful real estate agent. Dee returned to Reno in 1990 where she and Wayne were reunited and married. They lived in Sparks and Fallon surrounded by their beloved family.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Alzheimers Association, alz.org.