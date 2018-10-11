Martha Stortz

Born in St. Louis, MO, Marty spent her youth in Gentry, AK and Bonito, NM where she met her husband Laird. They moved extensively because of Laird's military career.

A talented artist, Marty was a happy, carefree soul with the ability to make everyone feel loved. She was active with Eastern Star, Special Olympics and Ormsby Aid to Retarded Citizens. The world was blessed with her in it.

She is survived by her beloved husband Laird; daughters Debra and Dianne; son Steven; grandsons Joshua, Ian, and Gregory; and great grandchildren Adi, Calvin, Alana and Malcolm.

A Celebration of Life reception will occur on October 27, 2018 at Washoe Zephyr Gardens, 100 US Highway 395 N, Carson City, Nevada, 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.