Marvin Elmer Bartels

October 12, 1928 ~ October 28, 2017

Marvin passed away October 28th in Shoshone, Idaho. He was born in Gardnerville, Nevada to Lydia Lina and John William Bartels. Marvin lived in the Carson Valley most of his life before moving to Yerington, Nevada and then on to Idaho.

He loved the outdoors and mountains and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his quad, hill climbing on his four wheelers and long trips on his motorcycle. He was part of the Sheriff's Posse and the Hi Rollers.

Marvin was self-employed with his backhoe business for many years before going to work for Meadow Gold Dairy as a transport driver. He worked for Helms Construction and for his best fishing buddy, Brian Crockett of Crocket Enterprises. Marvin was a veteran of the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged.

In 1953 he married Dorothy King from Genoa, Nevada and had six children. They were divorced in 1977 but remained friends.

Marvin (or Butch as he was known) is survived by five of his biological children, one daughter, Jan Elizabeth, died in infancy. Surviving are John Kelvin Bartels (Kathy) and Derek Elmer Bartels, both of Yerington, Nevada; Kent William Bartels (Tina) of Phelan California; Marvie Lynn Womack and Catherine Lydia Wold (Donn) of Gardnerville, Nevada. Also his favorite sister-in-law Gladys Bartels of Yerington, Nevada and 11 grandchildren and 18 ¾ (baby due in February) great grandchildren. Marvin is also survived by his forever soulmate Edna and her family of Shoshone, Idaho.

Butch was from a large family, his mother Lydia was married and widowed at a young age leaving her with five small children to raise. She then married JW Bartels and they had four more children of which Butch was #8. All of the children are now deceased. They included brothers, Richard Bryan, William J. Bartels; and sisters Della May Wood (who helped raise Butch as he was quite sickly as a child), Mary Barcellos, Betty Johnson, and Doreen Hussman. Sisters Doris and Lois were adopted out when young. We believe they were raised in the east, but have lost touch over the years.

Burial was in the Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada on November 21, 2017. Marvin had a military funeral.

~ May he rest in peace ~