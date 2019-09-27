Mary Ann Hensly
Mary Ann Hensly
Mary Ann Hensly, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home, Tuesday evening, September 17 2019.
She is preceded in death by her mother Lorene M Mitchell and her grandson Taylor M Steward.
She is survived by her daughters Mendy Thomas-Sullivan, Stacy Thomas-Matthews, and Renee Thomas-Woods, as well as seven grandchildren.
Mary Ann was a long time resident of Gold Beach, Oregon before moving to Fallon, Nevada. She worked at CC Communications in Fallon for several years until she retired due to illness.