Mary Ann Hensly

Mary Ann Hensly, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home, Tuesday evening, September 17 2019.

She is preceded in death by her mother Lorene M Mitchell and her grandson Taylor M Steward.

She is survived by her daughters Mendy Thomas-Sullivan, Stacy Thomas-Matthews, and Renee Thomas-Woods, as well as seven grandchildren.

Mary Ann was a long time resident of Gold Beach, Oregon before moving to Fallon, Nevada. She worked at CC Communications in Fallon for several years until she retired due to illness.