Mar 3, 1937 ~ Jun 22, 2019Nevada historian and teacher Mary Ann Shi Miller died in her Smith Valley home at the age of 82. She was born in Stratford, Oklahoma to William Brawner Shi and Cena Castleberry Shi. From an early age, she was passionate about education. At age 20, she accepted an elementary teaching position in Smith Valley, Nevada. Mary graduated from UNR, with a B.S.Ed in 1962, followed by her M.S.Ed. in 1971. Her career in Smith Valley spanned 31 years, teaching many primary and secondary subjects, most notably English, and serving as school librarian for 15 years. She and husband Edmund "Miller the Driller" had three children. After retiring from Nevada, Mary Ann earned a M.A. English and M.A. Special Education. She served as Director of Special Ed in Peach Springs, Arizona, before returning to the Silver State as a "critical needs" instructor in Gerlach, Round Mountain, Tonopah, and Beatty, Nevada. Mary felt it was crucial to preserve Smith Valley's history for future generations. Her decades of research and collaboration resulted in seven published books, several unpublished manuscripts, and hours of taped interviews. She is survived by her three children: Mitchell Miller, Michael Miller, and Eddie Ann Miller (Andrew). She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Miller Pichon of Stagecoach, NV, and Shelby Miller of Atlanta, Georgia, who shares Mary Ann's curiosity and love of reading. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m., at the Smith Valley Historical Society's Archive Building, located at 2846 Hwy 208 in Wellington, Nevada, 89444. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to these organizations: The Smith Valley Friends of the Library, PO Box 304, Wellington, NV 89444 The Smith Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 271, Smith, NV 89430