Mary E. Rucker

Mary E. RuckerDecember 20, 2018

December 20, 2018Mary E. Rucker, 96, died December 18, 2018 in Minden, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-88-21766.