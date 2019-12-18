Mary Jo Pflimlin May 28, 1935 ~ December 13, 2019

Mary Jo Pflimlin, born May 28, 1935, passed on the 13th day of December, 2019. A loving mother of three, she settled in Fallon in 1968 with her husband, LCDR, Paul Pflimlin, US Navy.

Mary loved God, family and friends, cooking, traveling, reading and yard sales, but maybe not in that order…?

She travelled extensively in Cental America, Europe, and Asia over the years, embracing her husband’s overseas postings as a way to see the world.

She never did get the chance to complete her bucket list by cruising the Danube River or visiting her dream city, Dubrovnik, but her advice would be to choose meaningful experiences. Do them sooner rather than later, because postponed dreams and wistful plans are futile when it’s time to go.

If she could have been anything in the world, she would have been a veterinarian. Mary was a rural mail carrier, and later, an active member of the Red Hat Ladies. An amazing cook, she used to enter the Fallon cooking contests, regularly winning many of the divisions.

Mary will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and her wicked sense of humor.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Julie Lindell and baby boy, Robert Pflimlin.

Mary is survived by her husband Paul; her daughter Terry Curtis of Las Vegas; her son Mike Pflimlin of Reno; as well as her grandchildren, Jordan Lindell-Schmitt, Kasey and Joe Curtis, and great-granddaughter Frieda Julie Schmitt.

Thoughtful to the last, she had arranged for her body to be donated to the UNR medical school.