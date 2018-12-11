April 11,1947 – November 4, 2018

Mary Kathleen (Kathy) Harmer passed away November 4, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. She is survived by her husband Dale, former husband James and son Chad Parrot, her sisters Virginia (Lloyd) Riley and Jane (Mike) Frazie, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kathy was born on April 11, 1947 in Fr. Madison. Iowa. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Lamborne, her adopted father, Francis Woods and her mother Marion Shriver Woods.

Kathy’s love for animals influenced her to become a licensed pet groomer, eventually owning her own business.

Kathy was a loyal friend to many and loved by all. She loved to laugh and have fun. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA.