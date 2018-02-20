Mary Lou McTeer

September 1943 ~ February 2018

Mary McTeer, a long time resident of Carson City, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and niece passed from this world at home after a long illness, with family and friends at her side, on February 15, 2018.Mary was born in Arkansas in September, 1943.

Mary was a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Mary's Hospital, Carson Convalescent Center, and in the home health care industry. She was also a dental technician, worked in the hospitality industry, and owned her own house cleaning business.

Mary retired a number of years ago after many years of hard work. However, she didn't retire from one of her favorite pastimes, baking for friends and family.

Mary loved taking care of her home and family, gardening, visiting with friends, baking, and participating in the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Mary was a strong willed, determined woman, which was likely a product of her upbringing in rural Arkansas. She also had an infectious laugh, and a beautiful smile. She was endeared to family and friends, and she always put others before herself. Mary will be sorely missed by family and friends, as well as her beloved cat, Maze.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, James F. Shoemaker; mother, Bessie Shoemaker; sister, Helen Perry; and brother, Franklin Dee Shoemaker.

Mary is survived by her husband of 34 years, David McTeer of Carson City; son, Jeff Mauppins of Carson City; daughters, Judy Cejas of Oak Harbor, Washington and Sheila Mauppins Winder of Nevada; son-in-law, Mike Winder (Gena) of Carson City; granddaughters, Hanna Winder (Jacob) of Reno, Karlie Miller (Matt) and Gabriela Winder, both of Carson City; great granddaughter, Leila Craugh; Nieces, Phyllis Furlong (Kenny) and Melissa Shoemaker-Smith, both of Carson City; nephew, Greg Shoemaker of Carson City; and aunt, Gracie Grable of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The family would like to thank all of the medical providers in Carson City and Reno for their expertise, kindness and compassion in helping Mary through her long journey. The family would particularly like to thank Nurse Mary White, and the other nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice, as well as Theresa Gasper, for their compassion and tireless efforts in easing Mary's final journey from this world.

As per Mary's wishes, there will be no funeral service.

There will be a Celebration of Mary's Life sometime in the spring, which was one of Mary's favorite times of the year.The time and place will be announced in the near future.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, or the Ron Wood Family Resource Center in Carson City.