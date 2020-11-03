Mary Lou Smith

Provided Photo

Mary Lou Smith, a member of the Carson Plaza Retirement Home, peacefully passed away at the age of 91 on October 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert J. Smith, her son Gregory L. Fitch, her daughter, Debra Jane Kneidl, and a grandson, Derek O. Stapleton.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lorraine Fitch, her grandchildren: Janessa M. Lloyd (Jason W. Lloyd); Jared L. Fitch (Megan Bardin-Fitch); Micah J. Kneidl; and 8 ½ great grandchildren. Also extended surviving family members include stepson, Stan B. Smith (Sally Martin).

Mary Lou will be laid to rest at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. No service will be held due to the pandemic.

The family would like to thank the kind caregivers and Hospice workers who made her last years as comfortable as possible.

May you go with God, Grannie Lou, with love from your family.